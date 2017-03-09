Plans for the reborn Rainbow Cafe revealed

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

THE reborn Rainbow Cafe planned for Nimbin will feature a modern makeover to allow an abundance of natural light and ventilation to grace the iconic eatery.

A development application for the $660,000 rebuild was lodged with Lismore City Council earlier this week following the untimely destruction of the building in Cullen St's devastating August 2014 fires.

It is hoped that the new cafe will be open for business in time for the 2018 Mardi Grass parade in May next year.

The new cafe will have seating for 50 people, and include both indoor and outdoor deck and native garden seating areas.

But while the footprint of the site is identical to the original, the interior will be distinctly modernised, according to Nimbin local Karlin Bracegirdle.

Ms Bracegirdle is coordinating the rebuild on behalf of Coordination Cooperative, the official name for the Tuntable Falls Community which owns the site.

"Our designers have specifically designed it to feature natural light from the north and south, and natural ventilation for cooling of the building," Ms Bracegirdle said.

Another completely new element of the site is a one bedroom dwelling at the rear of the long block, which will be leased out on a permanent basis.

Ms Bracegirdle said Nimbin was "bursting at the seams" and there was a strong demand for permanent rentals in the village.

She said the estimated construction time of the project was six months, although the co-op will be conducting a tender process to choose a suitable builder first.

It will be a tender by invitation, and quality local builders will be given preference.

Ms Bracegirdle said the co-op hoped that the DA would go through without any contention.

"As far as we can tell, the Nimbin community and the council have been very supportive of us," she said.

"We've tried to consult sufficiently and take into consideration everyone's ideas."

"We would hope it would be open by Mardi Grass next year, which is May, so it would be great timing."