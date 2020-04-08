Menu
BE CAUTIOUS: Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Lismore Bangalow Road at Nashua for improvement work to be carried out on Wilsons Creek Bridge. Photo: News Regional Media
Intermittent stoppages for busy road

Jackie Munro
8th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Lismore Bangalow Road at Nashua for improvement work to be carried out on Wilsons Creek Bridge.

To allow truck movements into and out of the work area there will be intermittent stoppages on Lismore Bangalow Road, west of Booyong Road.

A reduced speed limit is in place for the safety of workers and motorists, with truck movements expected to be completed by Friday, April 17, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

