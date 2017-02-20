31°
Interim satellite about to be switched off

20th Feb 2017 9:25 AM
An artists impression of the new Sky Muster satellite.
An artists impression of the new Sky Muster satellite. Contributed

IF YOU rely on an interim satellite service to connect to the internet, then you need to act fast, the Interim Satellite Service (ISS) is about to be switched off.

The ISS will be closing on February 28. Residents and businesses will need to switch existing ISS internet services to an alternative nbn network.

There are currently more than 1000 premises connected to ISS across the country that have not taken any action.

State Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said that the switch was not automatic and people needed to act now.

"We have been working with our retail service providers for some time now to notify ISS users that they need to switch over to another nbn service,” she said

"This has included numerous phone calls, direct mail, door-knocking and advertisements in newspapers and online news sites.

"However, despite our best efforts to contact people, we anticipate there will be a number of people left without a service by the end of the month.”

Ms Lindsay said that end users do have a choice, they can switch to fast broadband powered by the nbn network or they can choose to make do with mobile solutions.

Residents and businesses still on the ISS who have not yet placed an order for an nbn service need to take the following steps:

1. Contact your preferred internet service provider and discuss your requirements.

2. Choose a plan that suits their needs.

3. Order their service over the nbn network as soon as possible.

Nbn has also set up a special ISS hotline to deal with any issues. Any residents or businesses experiencing difficulties are urged to contact 1800 726 434 as soon as possible.

Lismore Northern Star
SNEAK PREVIEW!

