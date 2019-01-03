Menu
Hot conditions to continue.
Michael Nolan
Weather

Intense heat to continue with little relief in sight

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:06 PM
IT'S been a hot start to 2019 with consistent high temperatures and sunny conditions, and there's no relief in sight yet.

Lismore kicked off the new year with temperatures reaching 33C last Tuesday and until at least next Tuesday, it wont get much cooler than that.

The forecast maximum temperature is around 31C each day until then, with a medium (40 per cent) chance of a possible shower at the beginning of next week, although it may only be a sprinkle with possible rainfall estimated at 1mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology records Lismore's mean temperatures as 30.1C.

Closer to the coast at Byron Bay and Ballina conditions will be partly cloudy with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s today, and could increase a few degrees over the weekend.

These coastal towns could see fresh northerly winds over the waters due to a stationary high pressure system over the Tasman Sea which is extending a ridge towards southeast Queensland.

The bureau said the trough was expected to dissipate, resulting in north to northeasterly winds extending along the entire coast.

"A cold front is forecast to move through the far southwest later Friday (today) and extend through southern and western areas on Saturday before weakening over the northern slopes and north coast later Sunday,” BoM's weather situation reads.

"Hot air from continental Australia will be dragged across the state in northerly winds ahead of the front, leading to heatwave conditions for some areas. Temperatures should moderate with the passage of the front.”

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

