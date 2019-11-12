Integrity unit to investigate Fifita’s peace agreement

THE NRL integrity unit will investigate the Broncos' involvement in David Fifita's release from a Bali jail after Brisbane CEO Paul White insisted the club did not pay compensation to his alleged victim.

Fifita returned to Brisbane on Tuesday morning after spending nearly three days in lockup following an alleged incident with a nightclub security guard in the Indonesian party capital.

Fifita, 19, was detained as Bali police investigated assault allegations levelled by 33-year-old Dani Irawan, after he claimed to be struck by Fifita as he rode past on the back of a motorcycle.

No charges were laid after Fifita reached a "peace agreement" with Irawan, which is understood to have involved a financial settlement, following the arrival of Broncos welfare manager Adam Walsh in Bali.

While Fifita is back in Brisbane, he is not yet out of the woods with the NRL to conduct its own investigation into the saga, which could see the Queensland Origin star sanctioned by the game.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said he wanted to know the terms surrounding Fifita's release before delivering any potential suspension or fine.

"We'll get to all of that level of detail," Greenberg said.

Broncos CEO Paul White says the club didn’t compensate the alleged victim. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"We'll understand how the agreements were made, who made the agreements, who authorised them, and the contents of those sort of things.

"That's all the work of the integrity unit. It takes time. There will be interviews that need to be had with the player.

"There is jurisdiction overseas and we need to speak to the authorities. Our integrity unit is very experienced, but it will take them some time to get to the bottom of it."

Fifita was greeted at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday morning by his mother, Gwen, and White, who hugged the off-contract young gun tipped to become the NRL's next million-dollar player.

While the Broncos flew Walsh to Bali and organised a lawyer, White said the club did not contribute financially to Fifita's release.

Fifita returned home on Tuesday. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"No we didn't (pay any money)," White said.

"Any compensation that was paid was agreed upon David's legal representative over there and David himself.

"No money was handed over by the Broncos.

"There has been a peace settlement. That is something between David and the alleged victim.

"These peace agreements are part of these types of incidents and the settlement of these type of incidents and they do involve an agreement between two parties."

Fifita, who flew home with Walsh and teammate Payne Haas, made a short statement before being whisked out of the airport.

"I would like to thank everyone who has worked to help me get home," Fifita said.

"I would like to thank Walshy, Payne and my lawyers over in Bali and everyone at the Brisbane Broncos.

"There has been a lot going on behind the scenes and I am very grateful for that.

"It is a great feeling being back home to see my family. I have learned a big lesson from what I have been through the last few days."

White described Fifita's experience as "harrowing" and pledged to help the rising star make better decisions in the future.