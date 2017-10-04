27°
Insurer three quarters of the way finalising flood claims

Hertz rental trucks were left hanging from trees in Dawson Street, Lismore after Cyclone Debbie.
Hertz rental trucks were left hanging from trees in Dawson Street, Lismore after Cyclone Debbie.

THREE quarters of almost 20,000 claims received by insurer Suncorp in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie have been finalised.

Many of these claims from 16,000 homes and 1,400 businesses include those from northern NSW.

Suncorp's chief executive officer insurance, Anthony Day, reassured customers that Suncorp was working very hard to finalise all remaining claims as soon as possible.

"It typically takes up to 12 months to resolve all claims following such a large and severe weather event,” he said.

"We undertand this is a difficult time for our customers and we are committed to getting people's lives back on track quickly.”

He said Cyclone Debbie was one of the most powerful storm systems in the past decade and that it impacted communities stretched across more than 1000 kilometres in two states.

"Despite the scale of this weather event, Suncorp's claims team has resolved an average of 80 claims per day over the past six months,” Mr Day said.

"Approximately 4000 home repair jobs are completed and another 1500 are currently underway.

"More than 11,500 customers have also received cash settlements to replace their contents or manage their own repairs.”

