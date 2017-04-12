Insurance Council plans Lismore visit

FLOOD-AFFECTED residents fighting insurance battles will have the opportunity to put their questions to Australia's insurance industry body at upcoming forums in Lismore and Tweed Heads.

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) will host public meetings in coming weeks for claimants in Queensland and New South Wales affected by damage caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath.

Legal Aid, the Financial Ombudsman and major insurance companies will accompany ICA at the forums.

ICA CEO Rob Whelan said the forums would cover key aspects of the recovery process, including claims management, rebuilding and dispute resolution.

"Policyholders will be able to sit down with a representative from their insurer or a relevant expert to discuss any concerns or issues they may have about their claim,” Mr Whelan said.

"The forums are open only to householders and businesses who have lodged claims, which preserves their privacy and allows insurers to focus their resources on those who need the most assistance.”

The policyholder-only forums will take place on the following dates:

. Lismore: Thursday April 27, 6-9pm

. Tweed Heads: Friday April 28, 6-9pm

Registration is essential. To register and for venue details, phone 1800 734 621. Registrations close at 12pm on the day of each forum.