Abbie Chatfield is fighting back after being 'slut-shamed' on The Bachelor.
Abbie Chatfield is fighting back after being ‘slut-shamed’ on The Bachelor.
‘Insulting’: Bach star’s stunning rant

by Bronte Coy
25th Sep 2019 11:10 AM

THIS year's Bachelor runner-up Abbie Chatfield has launched a blistering attack on those she's claiming "slut-shamed" her during her time on the show.

Abbie, 23, quickly emerged as the "villain" as a result of what many viewed was an aggressive approach to winning Matt Agnew's heart - including an incredibly racy scene on the beach, during which she told him how much she wanted to have sex with him.

Things became … heated.
However, her efforts ultimately fell short, and she was dumped in favour of Chelsie McLeod, 28, in last week's explosive finale.

Taking to Instagram with a bikini photo in the wake of the drama, Abbie blasted critics for their double standards, declaring it was "something I did not expect in 2019".

 

She posted this photo — along with a lengthy caption.
"Things I got slut-shamed for on #thebachelorau: this bikini, my skort at hometowns, multiple cocktail party gowns, kissing matt 'without a date' and at a cocktail party (out of sight of anyone), pashing Matt in various locations with varying degrees of intensity, honestly admitting that I wanted to have sex with a man I was dating for 10 weeks and all around just 'using sexuality to manipulate Matt'," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"This is something I did not expect in 2019. Sex is essential to a successful relationship for me, as is sexual chemistry and the ability to express that comfortably with my partner.

"I saw commentary around my sexuality (rightly) calling out slut shaming and double standards regarding my pash sessions with Matt, with responses of 'I'm not slut shaming her she is just manipulative/dumb/aggressive/only wanting sex'.

"To insinuate that any relationship is less valid because of a strong physical connection is counterintuitive - the defining factor between a platonic and romantic relationship is physical expressions of affection.

"I saw many comments about me having 'nothing between my ears' or that I was 'so insecure she can't talk to him so they just kiss'.

"The public see ten minutes of a twelve hour date, it is insulting to both myself and Matt to assume he took me right until the end purely for a snog."

 

It was clear they had chemistry.
Abbie added that it was unfair that she'd shouldered all the criticism from her dates with Matt.

"I'd like those who think that I was manipulative to TRULY examine why you believe that. On most occasions, it comes down to a core belief that a woman who is 'seducing' a man has ulterior motives, while a man doing the same is merely being romantic," she said.

"If it isn't that, it is based off the opinion voiced of other contestants on the show, not my actions. I was always honest, authentic and expressive which can sometimes rub people the wrong way.

"It's okay to not like me - it is not okay to assume that I am less of a person or less worthy of love because I like to have sex and can talk freely and openly about it."

Among the criticisms, Abbie also had plenty of support as the finale went to air - with even Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg and comedian Dave Hughes weighing in.

 

 

 

 

During the post-show publicity blitz last week, Abbie admitted to news.com.au that she "blacked out" after being brutally dumped by Matt and barely remembers what happened.

"I kind of blacked out," she said.

As Abbie stormed away after Matt revealed his decision, the heartbroken contestant could be heard saying, "I wanna get the f**k away from him" - a comment she no longer has a recollection of.

"I don't remember saying that," Abbie told news.com.au. "I got back to the hotel and I was scream crying and the producer came in and said, 'Darl, that was one of the funniest things, you saying that.' I was like, 'Saying what?' He told me a dialogue of what I'd said and I had completely blacked out, I can't remember any of it."

