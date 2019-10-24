Insult that sparked vicious train stabbing

Aidan Eden Pascoe of Ipswich was sentenced to two years’ jail over the stabbing. Picture: Facebook

Aidan Eden Pascoe of Ipswich was sentenced to two years’ jail over the stabbing. Picture: Facebook

A COMMUTER was called a paedophile then stabbed twice in a terrifying train assault that has landed his attacker in jail.

Aidan Eden Pascoe, 30, of Ipswich was sentenced to two years' jail in Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to wounding the man on board an Ipswich line train on January 4, 2019.

The court heard that Pascoe and a co-accused were travelling to the city when the victim got on the train at Sherwood about 10.45am.

Pascoe, who was on bail for supplying drugs at the time, called the man a "paedophile".

CCTV footage showed the victim reacted, punching Pascoe before the two attackers pinned the man on the ground while hitting him.

"The defendant then bent down and retrieved a knife from his bag," Crown prosecutor Sophie Harburg said.

"Sometime during that altercation the defendant stabbed the complainant twice, once to the lower abdomen and once was to the shoulder."

The court heard the whole ordeal lasted only two minutes and the pair got off the train at Graceville after other passengers stepped in.

The victim was taken to hospital where he needed stitches.

Police caught a bloodied and bruised Pascoe, with a small black folding knife, and the co-offender later that day in Brisbane CBD.

Defence barrister James Feely argued that there was a degree of "mutuality" because the victim had thrown the first punch.

"But that was after being called a paedophile," Judge Jennifer Rosengren replied.

Mr Feely then told the court that his client had spent much of his adult life in jail.

Pascoe had also had periods of homelessness, was battling a drug addiction and had two young children, the court heard.

"(It's) very very tragic to see man of your age with family responsibilities like that and with this terrible drug addiction," Judge Rosengren said.

"I hope these little children will be some motivating factor for you."

Judge Rosengren said Pascoe's criminal history was "littered" with offences of dishonesty, wilful damage, drug-related offending and robberies.

She said ultimately it was Pascoe who had provoked the stranger.

Pascoe was sentenced to two years' jail and will be released on parole on December 23, 2019. - NewsRegional