Instant success for new farmer’s market by sea

Gretta Brown started and runs the Evans Head Farmer's market next to the surf club. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Gretta Brown started and runs the Evans Head Farmer's market next to the surf club. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

TONY Parancin holds up a vial of honey.

“This one is infused with garlic, this one with chilli,” he says.

From South Ballina, he sells cold pressed honey at the Evans Head Farmer’s Market

Gary Ball shows off the bright, green basil and crunchy lettuces his wife grows at their farm in Eltham

Lynette Costanzo has family in Stanthorpe and she collects the apples and brings them to Evans Head to sell. They are the perfect red, like apples should be.

Fleur Letitia is enthusiastic about the garlic she grows at Keerong Valley.

She makes a mean dip with her home grown produce.

“People get addicted to it,” she says of her repeat dip customers.

Bruce Fanning from Ocean Shores has a blackboard with ‘sold out’ written on it.

His sourdough doughnuts went fast.

Every stallholder has a story.

Each one of them is making their livelihood from the land.

Choosing to spend your money on produce direct from the grower is a political act.

Shopping local as opposed to buying fruit and veg at the major supermarkets has the capacity to change lives.

Your money helps a small business thrive, you hear the stories of the food you’re about to eat and a Friday evening shopping while an ocean breeze cools a hot day is a way to slow down, socialise and enjoy your community.

Gretta Brown started the farmer’s market eight weeks ago and already it has developed a unique Evans Head character.

Think farmer’s markets are expensive.

A large bag of passionfruit was $5

Apples were $5.50/kg

A chunky sourdough loaf was $9