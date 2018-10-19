Installing cameras an option at nude beach reserve

THOSE behaving inappropriately at the clothing optional Tyagarah Beach in the future could be caught on camera, after Byron Shire Council acknowledged "the improvement in beach safety at Tyagarah" during the six month Clothing Optional Declaration trial.

The passionate debate - dubbed as "the trickiest legacy item (council) had been left with" brought about a lengthy discussion at council's meeting yesterday, in the end Cr Basil Cameron and Cr Cate Coorey's motion passing which sought the establishment of a Safe Byron Beaches Committee and quarterly meetings.

The committee will be chaired by a councillor and membership will include representatives from council, NPWS, police, naturalists and residents.

The motion also recommended council allocate $10,000 for the installation of up to 20 cameras recording vehicle registration and personal behaviour in the reserve.

The original recommendation was the declaration be shut down, and Gray's Lane resident's were not happy with the outcome.

"I have been scared," one resident said during the meeting.

"The men signal each other for activity in the dunes...there is a definite strong sexual overtone and a creepy vibe."

Another resident said she had "20 years of stories about lewd and indecent men at Sunrise to Tyagarah beaches".

"Years of men sticking their penis in my face.

"Worst of all were the masturbaters who openly did so in the dune ... one man, extremely, was illicitly exposing himself to myself and my daughters and yelling at us as he ejaculated.

"It left my daughters and I traumatised. I don't believe this is about clothes or no clothes, it's about safety.

"It's a shame Byron's beaches are advertised on websites all over the world. Dogging is a totally deviant practice and its going on right here in Byron."

Others called for council to consider the environmental impact on the dunes as it's where "a lot of the sexual activity happens".

Long-time resident at Tyagarah Gwen Gould said "the lone males attracted here by websites to have sex" was the problem.

"In July I was followed by a naked male from the beach up to the carpark, I looked back and he was spread eagled on the dunes wanking."

Statistics provided by NSW Police on lewd/offensive detected crime rates of the areas Ti Tree Lakes, Tyagarah Beach and Tyagarah Nature Reserve, revealed 97 incidents from 2016 up until September 12 2018.

Two were classified as sexual assaults, one indecent assault, and three sexual offences classified as acts of indecency.

In the same time on Byron Bay beaches, excluding Tyagarah and Belongil beaches, there were 20 recorded circumstances, including two sexual assaults in 2017.

But Byron Naturists say there had been "a discernible reduction in anti-social activity on the beach during the trial".

"The character on the beach has changed dramatically," David Dixon said.

"There's been 20 years of stories, but only one year of proactive management on the beach.

"Bad behaviour is the exception, and not the rule. In our experiences these exceptions are not pervasive.

"We are moving in the right direction ... it's not time to give up or move somewhere else and start again.

"Let's continue to fix what we've got. We all want the safe thing - a safe beach."

Simon Richardson voted against the motion put forward by councillors Cameron and Coorey and said it was a difficult decision to make.

During the meeting he proposed moving the clothing optional beach from Main Beach carpark at The Wreck to the beginning of Belongil Beach at Kendall St - about 850-900 metres.

"The big problem is isolation. For me I think the compromise is that we move it to a more popular space," Cr Richardson said.

"It means a bigger space, better access, there's not a resident population and it's more busy.

"Closer to town is closer to police action. We all need to compromise. Even though it's improving there is still bad behaviour in the area.

"My amendment would be to have a 12 month look at how it works, perhaps move the dog walking area. The bottom line for me is it can't continue where it is because of where it is."

Cr Coorey said she didn't agree moving the beach would help the problem.

"We shouldn't be giving up and letting the pervs win," she said.

"If over time we can't make the beach safer then we make that decision then."

Councillors Hunter, Cameron, Martin, Coorey and Ndiaye voted for.

Councillors Lyon, Richardson and Hackett voted against.

Cr Spooner was absent.