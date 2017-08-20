20°
Instagrammers to go nuts at Sample festival

20th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Instagrammer Lauren Bath will be at Sample
Instagrammer Lauren Bath will be at Sample

ONE of Australia's biggest instagrammers, Lauren Bath, will lead the 2017 #AusMacadamias Instameet at Sample Food Festival this year.

Building on the success of the 2016 Instameet, which saw dozens of macadamia-inspired photos shared across the social media platform, Australian Macadamias has engaged professional instagrammer and former chef Lauren Bath to lead this year's meet up.

Her story

In January 2011, Lauren Bath was working as a chef in a Gold Coast Italian restaurant when she decided to leave and follow her newly-found passion for photography.

An early adopter of Instagram, Lauren has amassed a large Instagram following (currently 463,000) who love her signature colourful landscape images and intimate, up-to-the-minute commentary on her travel experiences, including an appetising look at local food options.

An Instameet

Instagram users are invited to gather at 9am on Saturday, September 2 in the centre ring (under the marquee) at Sample Food Festival to meet other local and visiting instagrammers.

The Instameet will also launch a photo competition offering a delicious macadamia hamper to the person who Instagrams the best macadamia-inspired photo from Sample Food Festival 2017 and shares it on the day using the hashtag #AusMacadamias.

Macadamias will be a highlight of the Sample Food Festival 2017, with local and visiting chefs using the delicious native nut in a wide array of dishes.

Renowned local restaurant Harvest will offer a $10 tasting plate that combines glazed pork with the native nut to create 'charred kelp glazed pork with pickles, fermented grains, macadamia and crispy onion' and Organic Passion vegan chef, Anthea Amore, will offer a vegan and gluten free 'crumbed local tempeh with spicy macadamia satay with green papaya salad'.

Both the cooking demonstration stage and the celebrity cooking stage　will showcase the best produce from the Northern Rivers region, with local macadamias sure to steal the show as they take centre stage in their original home.

There are sure to be many photo opportunities to keep instagrammers busy!

The Sample Food Festival is proudly supported by local macadamia growers and the Australian macadamia industry (via the industry's national marketing program) and the industry's market development manager Lynne Ziehlke says she is delighted that locally grown macadamias will be a big feature at this year's event.

"The Northern Rivers region is Australia's second largest producer of macadamias, and it's exciting to see Australia's top chefs showcasing the versatile nut at a premier event like Sample,” Ms Ziehlke said.

This Instameet promotion is part of the Australian macadamia industry marketing program, which is funded by Hort Innovation using the macadamia industry levy.　

Instameet Details

Saturday, September 2

9 - 9.40am

Centre Ring, under the marque, Bangalow Showgrounds

Topics:  australia macadamias lauren bath sample food festival

