Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture causes outrage. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
Picture causes outrage. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
Offbeat

Why this picture is causing outrage

by Ally Foster
7th Sep 2018 9:06 AM

AN Instagram model has caused outrage by posing topless next to a memorial dedicated to WWI heroes.

Indiana, real name is Lauren Henson, wears just shorts and trainers in the saucy social media snap.

The 31-year-old clutches her boobs in front of a stone tablet bearing the names of fallen soldiers in a London church.

Her latest snap has more than 700 likes on Instagram, but she has also been criticised for disrespecting their legacy.

One wrote: "It just shows you have no respect for the people who gave their lives for this country."

"It's a shame you had to do it in front of a memorial to the people who died trying to protect this country. It shows zero class and respect."

Another said: "Not sure back drop is appropriate - sorry."

Indiana, an aspiring pop star from Loughborough, defended her actions.

She said: "Pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of sideboob."

She later explained in a lengthy Instagram post that she was embracing the freedom "those boys died fighting for".

People called the picture “disrespectful”. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
People called the picture “disrespectful”. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
She took a number of shots posing in front of the memorial. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram
She took a number of shots posing in front of the memorial. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram

-Read more.

editors picks first world war instagram lauren henson model

Top Stories

    Explosions, fire: Chaos at Casino high school

    Explosions, fire: Chaos at Casino high school

    News FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to the school this morning, where a fire has broken out after reports of explosions.

    Brother's plea for road caution after tragic crash

    premium_icon Brother's plea for road caution after tragic crash

    News Bikes are "not just a bit of machinery”

    SNEAK PEEK: We reveal one of the 10 most influential people

    SNEAK PEEK: We reveal one of the 10 most influential people

    News She's raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for our communtiy

    Opening date revealed for huge new Spotlight store

    premium_icon Opening date revealed for huge new Spotlight store

    Business Signage has gone up at the old Masters site at South Lismore

    Local Partners