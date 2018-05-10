Menu
Instagram fitness queen to visit Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th May 2018 11:17 AM

SOCIAL media influencer and fitness model, Ashy Bines, will be bringing a fitness challenge to Byron Bay tomorrow.

The 28-year-old personal trainer and "lover of everything health and fitness" has more than 3.9 million Facebook followers and 894,000 Instagram followers.

Meeting at Combi Cafe in Byron Bay, Ashy will set up a "mini active challenge" which she will explain on location.

Attendees will also have a selection of free gifts to choose from including: Journey Hair Care, Clean Chocolate Co, yoga mats, gym bags and towels.

"It's time to meet the Northern NSW squad!," Ashy said on her Facebook page.

She also is the designer and founder of women's activewear label, Toned, and has her own supplement, clean treats, smoothie and hair care ranges.

Meet Ashy Bines on tomorrow at Combi Cafe, Byron Bay from 12-12.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

