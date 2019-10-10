Instagram copies Snapchat — again

Instagram has redesigned the camera to make posting fun Stories easier - with plenty of new tricks on offer.

It means it's now faster to find and apply GIFs, countdown stickers and polls to your Stories.

The old Instagram camera had a shutter button at the bottom, and then lots of options tucked away as small icons.

Now it's possible to scroll through loads of cool filters, animations and more just by swiping across the screen.

It will feel very familiar to Snapchat users, as the rival app has featured this design style for years.

There's also a new Create mode that lets you quickly find GIFs, countdowns, polls and memories.

You can also use GIFs as your Stories backgrounds easily with the new update.

Now even Instagram's camera mode looks like Snapchat's.

The new look and features were revealed by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a surprise post to Twitter.

The update comes just days after Instagram announced it was killing the Following feed.

It was first revealed by The Sun weeks ago but has now come into full effect.

The tab is famously used for "stalking" pals - letting you see the likes, comments and activity of people you follow.

It can let you see what your favourite celebs are doing - or expose the dodgy antics of a cheating partner.

But since early August, users have been complaining that the tab has disappeared.

Instagram has since confirmed that it will be rolling out the change to all of its users.

This means when you click the heart button you'll only be able to see your own activity.

Instagram is said to be making the changes because only a small number of users use the Following tab on a regular basis.

The firm also recently added Dark Mode for users to make using the app at night easier on the eyes.

HOW TO GET THE NEW FEATURES

All you need to do is update your app to the latest version.

For iPhone, do this through the App Store, and on Android, head to the Google Play Store.

If the changes don't appear for you immediately, it may be because Instagram hasn't rolled them out to your account or device yet.

However, be patient and you should see the new features in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission