An Instagram bodybuilder torched his father’s car in an “idiotic” attempt to get insurance money – but left his iPhone at the scene of the crime.

An Instagram bodybuilder torched his father’s car in an “idiotic” attempt to get insurance money – but left his iPhone at the scene of the crime.

AN INSTAGRAM bodybuilder left his iPhone near his father's car after he torched it near an upscale Gold Coast health spa in an "idiotic" attempt to get insurance money.

Stefan Anthony Vicelic had used the phone to search for tips about jerry cans and which type of petrol was best to light a fire.

The bodybuilder also burnt his hands, wrists and ankles setting the blaze.

The 27-year-old, who has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, was also found to have breached his bail by using social media despite bail conditions banning him from the apps.

Vicelic pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to arson and breach of bail.

Judge Bernard Porter described the arson as "idiotic".

Stefan Vicelic.

He sentenced Vicelic to two-and-a-half years with parole release on December 20 this year.

Vicelic has already served seven months in prison.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said Vicelic's father was visiting him from Sydney on September 4 last year when his car would not start while in the car park at the Golden Door Spa & Health Club in Main Beach.

The pair left the car there.

Mr Churchill said that night witnesses saw flames coming from the car park and fire crews were called.

"The flames extinguished and police located apple iPhone and ear buds on a concrete wall nearby," he said.

COAST BODYBUILDER STEFAN VICELIC CHARGED WITH STEALING, ROBBERY AFTER TWO MONTH POLICE STING

Mr Churchill said police analysed the phone and found it was linked to Vicelic and had searches about jerry cans and which type of petrol worked best to light a fire.

"Phone also contained some vaguely incriminating text messages … and it also had video of gas lighter being activated."

When Vicelic went to sign in for bail, on unrelated charges, in the following days, police noted obvious burns on his wrists and ankles.

The court was told the phone's analysis found that Vicelic had been using social media despite bail conditions preventing him form using the apps.

Vicelic's father did make an insurance claim on the car but soon admitted his son had set the car on fire.

Stefan Vicelic.

His father has not been charged.

Defence barrister Marty Longhurst, instructed by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said when Vicelic's car broke down it was a low point for him.

He said the arson was not a very well thought through plan.

Mr Longhurst also provided the court with a letter of remorse written by Vicelic.

Originally published as Instagram bodybuilder forgets phone in 'idiotic' plot