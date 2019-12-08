Inspiring the next generation of designers

Hannah Cashman models a pant suit on the catwalk outside Crawford House Museum.

THE past and present merged on Saturday at a fashion show in Alstonville with unique new trends flying down the runway.

The fashion show heralded the opening of Design to Inspire, a new exhibition at Crawford House Museum by the Frock Club and Alstonville High School’s technological applied studies students.

Frock Club co-founder Lois Hennes said the event aimed to promote STEM studies including science, technology, engineering and maths and their importance to the fashion industry.

“We can’t expect Australia to become a global fashion design hub without nurturing this high order of technical skills in our next generation,” Ms Hennes said.

The opening of Design to Inspire attracted more than 100 people eager to see the textile, timber and metal creations of students at the school.

But the main event was the fashion show, with 12 years 10 and 11 fashion students exhibiting their portfolio of designs on the catwalk.

The fashion show at the Designed to Inspire opening at Crawford House Museum.

Pant suits and the colour mustard featured.

Vanessa Christmas, the head teacher of technological applied studies at the high school, said the show aimed to keep the love of textiles alive in the students through inspiration from the past and present.

She said students’ fashion designs were inspired by the classic, luxurious, finer fabrics displayed in the museum but given a modern spin.

“So, they are still designing their own, unique pieces for the world,” Ms Christmas said.

This year pant suits were trending, a shift from last year’s shoestring-strap slip dresses.

Inside the museum, other textile designs such as quilts, foot stools and table runners were on display as well as timber and metal designs.

Year 11 student Lily Christmas said she loved altering patterns to her own tastes.

A navy blue dress designed by soon-to-be Year 12 design student Lily Christmas.

The dark navy dress she designed was inspired by the deep blue colour of the ocean.

“I love designing, I am in the middle of designing my major project for Year 12,” she said.