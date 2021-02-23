Menu
Other rehabilitated quarry sites. Whangarei Gardens.
News

Inspiration behind amazing plans for quarry

Cathy Adams
23rd Feb 2021 1:30 PM
Elaborate gardens, jetties, viewing decks and amphitheatres are just some of the features showcased in plans for a rehabilitated Bexhill Quarry.

Plans for the project were presented to Lismore City councillors at a council briefing last week, which included examples of other quarries that had been rehabilitated.

<<< Jumping in the deep end: Stunning plans for quarry >>>

Bexhill Quarry Parklands Committee member Nick Alderson said the project was not unprecedented, and cited many other examples from around the world.

“This is what should be done with ex-mining sites,” Mr Alderson said.

“They should not be left in a degraded state.”

Some of the other examples were: Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane, Anstey Hill Recreation Park in the Dandenong Ranges, Te Puna Quarry Park, Whangarei Gardens, Butchart Gardens, Lake Awoonga, Benaraby, Qld, Sir Joseph Banks Conservation Park in the Town of 1770, and Lake Moondara at Mount Isa.

Many of the sites were disused quarries, and some experienced issues of degradation and illegal dumping.

The sites now offer picnic areas, playgrounds and botanical gardens, and are managed in a variety of ways – by the local council, community groups, or are privately owned.

It gives great insight into what the Bexhill group are hoping to achieve.

Photos
View Gallery
bexhill quarry parklands northern rivers councils northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

