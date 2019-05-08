Inspectors arrive to investigate fatal tractor accident

CRITICAL: A person has sustained serious injuries after falling from a tractor at a private residence in Bowen.

WORKPLACE Health and Safety inspectors will today visit the Bowen property to investigate a fatal tractor incident that claimed the life of an elderly man.

It is understood the 84-year-old became trapped under a tractor after falling from the vehicle.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the Inverdon Rd property about 3.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters tried to free man, who died at the scene.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed an inspector would attend the site today as part of the ongoing investigation.

Since 2012 there have been 129 workplace incidents involving tractors in Queensland, seven of which were fatalities.

In that same timeframe there has been an average of eight compensation claims accepted each year involving workers trapped or hit by agricultural mobile plants.

WHS statistics reveal that 63 per cent of these involved suffered a serious injury with five or more days off.

According to WHS, tractors are linked to more deaths than any other piece of rural machinery.



Tractor run-overs are mainly linked to starting a tractor from the ground, carrying passengers (usually children) on tractors and attempting to get on or off a moving tractor.