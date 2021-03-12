Insiders claim Meghan ‘wouldn’t listen’

Meghan Markle was allegedly helped by a string of top royal mentors when she joined the family - but she "wouldn't listen" to anyone.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in Sunday's bombshell two-hour interview that she was left completely unsupported when she entered into the royal family.

Now, royal staff have revealed they were "hurt" after hearing allegations that Meghan was left to fend for herself, The Sun reports.

Instead, the Duchess was given a string of the Queen's most senior staff as "mentors" after her engagement with Prince Harry, insiders have claimed.

One source told The Daily Mail it was "very disingenuous to make such a sweeping generalisation".

"There was a brilliant team of very experienced and loyal aides to help them," the source said.

"Sadly, she and Harry were willing to listen to no one. And that is the honest truth."

Insiders say that 39-year-old Meghan was allowed to hand-pick her own 15-strong team of loyal and talented private office staff.

And the Queen allegedly persuaded her longstanding and extremely popular former deputy private secretary, Samantha Cohen, to stay on and work for the couple.

Ms Cohen had handed in her notice after working for the royal household for the best part of two decades, but Her Majesty personally asked her to stay, it's claimed.

The calibre of the team made available to Meghan was, sources say, a sign of how committed Buckingham Palace was to supporting her.

An insider added: "The Queen gave her Sam, her most trusted, her safest set of hands."

During the explosive interview with Oprah, Meghan said that she hadn't received any guidance on how to behave as a royal - leaving her to google the national anthem.

"Unlike what you see in the movies, there's no class on how to... how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal," she said.

"There was none of that training that might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me."

But Prince Harry was allegedly "intrinsically distrustful" of the institution and Meghan just "really didn't want to know" when a team was assembled to help them with the transition.

Picture: CBS

Meanwhile, the Queen is said to be personally taking charge of the Meghan and Harry fallout as she quizzes senior royals over the race row.

The monarch is "privately" investigating after the Sussexes' two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey. And she is said to have also issued a three-line whip to palace staff to stop them from discussing the situation publicly.

The Queen is reportedly set to take a more personal approach as she extends an olive branch to the Sussexes - with phone calls expected to take place in the next few days.

The monarch waited until Tuesday to comment on the explosive interview so Brits could watch it first, with the royals deciding to deal with the matter in privacy.

