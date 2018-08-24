Inside the competitive world of London Ballet school

Lily Folpp will start her third year at the prestigious Central School for Ballet in London.

Lily Folpp will start her third year at the prestigious Central School for Ballet in London. Marc Stapelberg

FORMER Northern Rivers resident Lily Folpp has received her letter of acceptance to complete her Honours Degree in September at the prestigious Central School for Ballet in London.

On her return to London, she will also commence her third year with the Ballet Central Company and go on to tour the UK and Europe early in 2019 for six months.

It is no small feat considering she was accepted to the Central School for Ballet as a second-year student and will complete her honours at the age of 19.

"Not everyone is invited back, and not everyone gets a turn at a lead role, but everyone gets to experience working as an individual artist and in a corps de ballet," Ms Folpp said.

She said the outline for the third year saw less focus on competitions, and more support for career building.

"It's not so much training, it is more gaining work experience and work in the industry," she said

She said the company tours through the UK, and Wales with the ultimate goal of getting students jobs or sponsorships and recently toured Budapest to perform Black Swan.

Ms Folpp said it had been a wonderful experience studying at the school and students experienced a high level of instruction.

"We didn't get off the bar for the first few months because everything needs to look perfect and have a professional standard before moving on because you don't want to be able to do all the hard things and not have the simple clean technique that make good classical lines.

She said she believed they would tour an adaptation of Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker upon her return to the school in 2019.