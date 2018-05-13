PHOTOS: Inside the wedding of the century

Friend and Family of Kate Willock and Christine Minkov described the day's celebrations as the "wedding of the century".

Friend and Family of Kate Willock and Christine Minkov described the day's celebrations as the "wedding of the century". Samantha Poate

MANY tears of joy shed, a lot of laughter and roars of celebration overwhelmed Spinks Park on Saturday as a Lismore couple finally said "I do".

After waiting for 18 long years, Kate Willock and Christine Minkov were finally married under the Australian Marriage Act in the "wedding of the century".

Kate and Christine say 'I do': Friend’s and Family of Christine Minkov and Kate Willock described the day's celebrations as the "wedding of the century".

Five months ago the Northern Rivers fell in love with the couple as they stood proud on the Lismore Quad waiting to hear the results of the marriage equality postal vote.

"I'm so relieved, so happy, I'm elated actually with this result," Ms Minkov told the Northern Star.

There was not a dry eye at the park off Molesworth St as the couple shared beautiful vows declaring their love and commitment to one another.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Their 11-year-old daughter Alice Willock-Minkov was speechless because she could not believe the day was finally here.

"It means so much to me... I can just go to school and be like I am like everyone else, I've got two married parents, it is the best," she said.

Wedding celebrant Rose Hogan said their love story was one to be admired.

"Eighteen years ago in Northern NSW, a tomato farmer's daughter met a corn farmer's daughter and together they made wonderful salsa," Ms Hogan said.

"There were no casseroles on the door step, or fresh produce exchanged but rather guarded glances and smouldering looks.

"They've waited a long time and now it is within the law to recognise their relationship.

"There was a lot of love that was generated (on Saturday) in embracing these two wonderful women."