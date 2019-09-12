Menu
Fire fighters at the bush fire at Drake.
Fire fighters at the bush fire at Drake.
INSIDE THE FIRE: Photos from devastated bushfire zone

Marc Stapelberg
12th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
DANGEROUS fire conditions last Friday saw fires burning in south Tenterfield, Legume and Drake, destroying nine homes with assessments ongoing in the Drake area.

The community watched the fire carefully, with many recognising that they had been through this all before.

Strong winds made this fire increasingly challenging on Monday with some worried it would cross the Bruxner Highway or head into Drake.

Many homes were saved and the community praised the efforts of fire fighters who battled through intense heat and wind.

But the devastation for those that lost homes is very real.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott visited fire-ravaged areas of Northern NSW and thanked fire fighters for their efforts.

Now the pending issue is food for animals and livestock as more than 43,000 hectares of land was burnt during the fire.

 

