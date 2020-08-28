Inside the $1M underwater oasis being installed in the Tweed

THE first of the Tweed's new $1 million Offshore Artificial Reef's concrete modules have been put into place today.

The 834 tonne underwater oasis design is built to withstand wild weather and storms while providing a habitat to hundreds of marine creatures.

Across the weekend, the 10m-high steel 'Fish Grotto' centrepiece and 32 5m-high concrete modules will be installed at the hook for fishos and tourists.

The ‘fish grotto’ is a 10m-high centrepiece.

The reef is located about 7.5 km south east of the Tweed Heads river entrance, between Cook Island and Kingscliff and approximately 2.5 km off the coast of Wommin Bay at a depth of 25m.

The region's keen fishers should be able to fish and reap the benefits of the structure in about a month's time.

Australian company Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd, was awarded the contract for the design, construction and installation.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said that the Tweed reef would increase opportunities for the state's recreational fishers to target prized catches.

"A smorgasbord of sportfish will be drawn to the new Offshore Artificial Reef including kingfish, cobia, snapper, mulloway and mackerel with the chance of tropical species such as giant trevally, mangrove jack and various emperors," Mr Provest said.

"The environmental benefits of these offshore artificial reefs have been scientifically studied and have shown to be up to four times greater compared with natural temperate reefs, so this is a win for all in our local community."

New artificial reefs are also set to be installed at Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay to be completed in 2021 and 2022, adding to those already installed off Sydney, South Sydney, the Shoalhaven, Port Macquarie, Merimbula, Newcastle and Wollongong.