Inside Perry & Bloom’s $17m mansion

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved into a six-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which had fallen into disrepair. Want to see what it looks like now?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved into a six-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which had fallen into disrepair. Want to see what it looks like now?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have begun to settle into their new California home, which they moved into five months ago.

The couple purchased the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion in October 2020 for a whopping $17.8 million, Santa Barbara County property records reveal.

RELATED: John Travolta selling 30-room oceanfront mansion

Robbie Williams buys dream villa in Switzerland for $42.9m

Inside Kim & Kanye's 'empty' $76m mansion

See Britney Spears' $9.7m mansion she's fighting conservatorship from

This marks the first home the pop superstar and movie heart-throb have shared a house together after welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August.

Katy and Orlando's new mansion. Picture: Realtor

Spanning a massive 665sq m, the property sits on 3.6 hectares of land with expansive ocean views.

Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, have renovated the property which had fallen into disrepair.

The home was originally designed by Edwards & Plunkett in 1928, and boasts mountain and ridge line views. A long, oak-lined drive leads to the main residence.

They’re gonna need a gardener. Picture: Realtor.com

Gracious spaces open to multiple view terraces and perfectly manicured rolling lawns.

Amenities include a guesthouse, detached office, pool, cabana and tennis court.

The kitchen and dining area. Picture: Realtor

The main suite features a wood-burning fireplace and panoramic ocean and mountain views.

The affluent California community is home to other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Drew Barrymore, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Maria Sharapova.

Katy and Orlando’s boudoir. Picture: Realtor.com

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after three years of dating. Six months ago Perry gave birth to the couple's daughter, Daisy.

Daisy is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom, who has a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex Miranda Kerr.

MORE: How to own a house for just $21k

Great housing divide becoming a landslide

Hemsworth brothers taking over Byron Bay: Hemsworth brothers taking over Byron Bay

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Inside Perry & Bloom's $17m mansion

The lush backyard and manicured gardens. Picture: Realtor

Relax in the shade too. Picture: Realtor

Old school style pool. Picture: Realtor

Huge windows let in tonnes of natural light. Picture: Realtor

The home features several outdoor lounge areas. Picture: Realtor

The lounge has amazing views of the ocean. Picture: Realtor.com

Inside the home’s office. Picture: Realtor.com