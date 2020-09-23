Inside or outside? Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

Some of the artists in the Brunswick Picture House line up for the next couple of months.

Some of the artists in the Brunswick Picture House line up for the next couple of months.

THE Brunswick Piture House has confirmed a long list of live music and cabaret shows for the rest of 2020.

No, not online ‒ live shows.

Each show will have 100 seats for sale, and 50 of them will be for inside the venue, while another 50 will be outside, watching the show live on a big screen.

Co-owner Brett Haylock confirmed the refurbishment of the precinct had been rescheduled for late February to allow the shows to go ahead.

“We have tested this 50/50 model and it’s working like a treat,” he said,

“It’s working. People outside behave like it’s a carnival. We didn’t know if people outside were going to feel disconnected from the show, but it was quite the opposite.”

Mr Haylock said he was very happy to be able to call artists to book them for shows.

“I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot wait to come and perform for us,” he said.

“Many of these people’s phones have not rung in a long time, and they are very keen to show off their skills again.”

The shows:

1. Emily Lubitz – September 25 and 26:

Northern Rivers artist Emily Lubitz.

First cab off the rank is the Northern Rivers musician, best known from her band Tinpan Orange. She is also one half of We Two Thieves, a collaboration with Mama Kin.

2. William Crighton – September 27:

Australian musician William Crighton.

The popular Australian musician brings his latest single, Your Country, recorded in the Northern Rivers at Christian Pyle’s studio, along with long-term collaborator and producer Matt Sherrod (Crowded House, Beck). The resulting immediacy and electrifying energy pulses at the song’s heart, replicating the exhilarating dynamism of Crighton’s live show.

3. Paul Capsis: October 2-3:

Australian artist and cabaret star Paul Capsis.

Capsis was the first artists to get on stage at the Sydney Opera House and sing in front of nobody, on an electrifying show streamed online in June to give solace to millions of Australians in lockdown. He now brings that show to our shores.

4. The Space Cowboy: October 24:

The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultren, on the microphone.

Northern Rivers resident The Space Cowboy brings his new Thrill Ride show. He pushes the boundaries of possibility, whether he’s juggling chainsaws, risking his life with a 1 million volt Tesla coil or bending spoons with his mind – you never know what will happen next. He returns to Brunswick Heads for his only shows in the area this year.

5. Cheeky Cabaret – October 8, 9 and 10:

As usual, this show will make you blush, giggle and will get you breathless in anticip... ation. You never know what the line up will be at the Cheeky Cabaret, but if you have been to one of them you know they are always spectacular.