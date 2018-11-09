Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Master grower Steffen Kraushaar in the greenhouse at MediFarm. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Master grower Steffen Kraushaar in the greenhouse at MediFarm. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Business

Inside Australia’s first legal cannabis farm

9th Nov 2018 4:55 PM

AUSTRALIA'S first cannabis farms are expected to be providing medical marijuana by next year.

Medifarm, located in the Sunshine Coast, opened its doors to reporters recently to show the healthy plants in their facility.

"I know what this plant can do, my neighbour was cured," Medifarm master grower Steffen Kraushaar said. "So I dedicated my career to use cannabis under legal circumstances and it is really exciting now."

Master grower Steffen Kraushaar in the greenhouse at MediFarm. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Master grower Steffen Kraushaar in the greenhouse at MediFarm. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP

 

Legal medical marijuana products will be available next year. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Legal medical marijuana products will be available next year. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP

 

Steffen prunes some of the plants. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Steffen prunes some of the plants. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP

Mr Kraushaar moved to Australia eight years ago from Belgium and studied horticulture as part of his dream to be part of the legal industry.

The cannabis oil produced from the plants at the farm will be used to help Australians with conditions like epilepsy, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis or those needing paediatric care.

According to the Sunshine Coast Daily, Medifarm managing director Adam Benjamin said it was the same medicine that was once used worldwide for centuries.

"If you turn to look at the history books, up until 1937, cannabis was the most widely-prescribed medicine," Mr Benjamin said.

"But the American Doctors Association went ballistic. They decided to stop doctors from prescribing it.

"The 1898 manual, is still the leading manual and the treatment for medical cannabis back then is still the same now."

Cannabis was once widely used for medicinal purposes. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Cannabis was once widely used for medicinal purposes. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Medifarm’s cutting room. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Medifarm’s cutting room. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Mor Cohen, Director and GM at MediFarm and Founder/Director Adam Benjamin. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP
Mor Cohen, Director and GM at MediFarm and Founder/Director Adam Benjamin. Picture: Megan Slade/AAP

Related Items

cannabis cannabis farm editors picks legal cannabis marijuana weed

Top Stories

    $8.2 million for Lismore flood mitigation works

    $8.2 million for Lismore flood mitigation works

    News MORE than 400,000 cubic metres of soil will be excavated from behind the Lismore airport in the first stage of a multi-million dollar flood mitigation strategy.

    Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    premium_icon Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    News Andrew Katelaris says trial is 'anything but an ordinary drug case'

    Creepy underwear thief arrested after DNA test

    premium_icon Creepy underwear thief arrested after DNA test

    News Lismore detectives have made an arrest after lingerie stolen

    Help celebrate firefighters golden anniversary

    premium_icon Help celebrate firefighters golden anniversary

    News Clunes Fire Brigade opens it's station for 50th birthday

    • 9th Nov 2018 3:59 PM

    Local Partners