Inside the elite online school for gifted and talented

Alina Rylko
| 11th Mar 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 9:46 AM
Year 9 Kyogle High School-based Aurora College students Oliver Hausen and Ayla Hausen.
Year 9 Kyogle High School-based Aurora College students Oliver Hausen and Ayla Hausen.

A LIVE link takes you straight into the CERN laboratory, sitting astride the Franco-Swiss border near Geneva, where a physicist demonstrates to you the accelerator being developed by the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

No, it's not science fiction.

It's Aurora College, the state's first online selective school virtual campus, delivering a 'master class' designed for gifted and talented students living in NSW rural and remote areas.

 

Experimental physicist Steven Goldfarb in the ATLAS control centre, Switzerland, presents a masterclass for gifted high school students.
Experimental physicist Steven Goldfarb in the ATLAS control centre, Switzerland, presents a masterclass for gifted high school students.

To get in the 2018 Year 7 cohort the ultra competitive state-wide selective schools' tests are being held on Monday.

Established two years ago, Aurora College has more than 200 NSW students which base themselves at rural state high schools, but complete classes using video conferencing and virtual tools like Adobe Connect, Moodle, Edmodo, iTunesU and Open University.

The offering means where previously Year 6 pupils could only sit a test for a chance to be offered a spot at top metropolitan public schools, such as Sydney Boys' or Sydney Girls' High, now rural students don't have to leave country towns.

 

Students have had a live presentation from a researcher at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (known as CERN) headquarters in Geneva.
Students have had a live presentation from a researcher at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (known as CERN) headquarters in Geneva.

So far, three gifted students from Kyogle, one from Murwillumbah and one from Richmond River are enrolled.

Aurora College caters to highly academically gifted students with mentoring from companies such as Microsoft. There are excursions to universities and master classes from leading scholars around the world.

Students have had a science classes from an astrophysicist from Switzerland, a European human rights lawyer, and the CSIRO also hosts regular master classes.

 

How students at the Aurora College for the gifted and talented communicate with teachers, other pupils and masterclass hosts.
How students at the Aurora College for the gifted and talented communicate with teachers, other pupils and masterclass hosts.

As well as the virtual classrooms and playground, there is a virtual lecture theatre and even a virtual hall, which is where the school holds its assemblies and parent-teacher nights.

Kyogle High based Year 7 student Oliver Hausen sat the selective school's test last year scoring 190 out of 300 questions (while most who sit the "pretty hard" exam only answer 200) and said his online learning experience has been positive so far.

"It's good - I get extended, I get smarter," Oliver said.

 

Year 9 Kyogle High School-based Aurora College students Oliver Hausen and Ayla Hausen.
Year 9 Kyogle High School-based Aurora College students Oliver Hausen and Ayla Hausen.

Year 9 student Ayla Hausen was part of Aurora's first cohort admission, starting Year 7 in 2015.

"Since 2015, timetables have gotten better, my maths, science and English classes are at the same time as inside the school.

"The most memorable master class I've had is a with Tomorrow When the War Began author John Marsden.

"It was awesome, he got us to do write stuff and it was great."

For Year 9 student Nutthinee Sirising, it's the first year at Aurora.

 

Kyogle High School-based Aurora College student Nutthinee Sirising.
Kyogle High School-based Aurora College student Nutthinee Sirising.

She was invited to enrol after one of her teachers submitted her work to the college for consideration.

"I find it's a lot easier to work, everything is lined up, it's all organised and it's really quiet."

Aurora principal Chris Robertson said the school was growing quickly and expected to exceed 500 students within five years.

"The Education Department's rural education strategy identified there was a real need for this kind of provision in rural areas of the state," Mr Robertson said.

 

Aurora College principal Chris Robertson says the online school offers opportunities for gifted and talented students in rural areas outside of campus selective schools.
Aurora College principal Chris Robertson says the online school offers opportunities for gifted and talented students in rural areas outside of campus selective schools.

"Our Year 7 to Year 10 cohort is the selective part of the school, and entry is via the selective school process, which is a robust exam sat across the state.

"Then we have a small Year 11 to 12 cohort, and entry into that is typically from schools students can't get the combination of subjects they want, such as four unit maths.

"With the approval of the principal you can apply to study that subject in that college."

Mr Robertson encouraged parents of children currently in Year 5 to investigate selective school entry into Year 7 for 2019, and to "put Aurora as their first preference" for next year's test.

"The NSW selective schools test is a very robust and reliable means to select students," he said.

 

Aurora students attend regular school campuses but instead of regular classes, link up to other gifted and talented students using their computers and headsets.
Aurora students attend regular school campuses but instead of regular classes, link up to other gifted and talented students using their computers and headsets.

"There are not so many options for many options for parents in rural and remote areas.

"I would be saying to parents in rural and remote areas, if they have a child that is gifted, talented or bright, by all means, apply and put Aurora first.

"We are really keeping families together and having a positive impact."

http://www.aurora.nsw.edu.au/

Topics:  academic excellence aurora college gifted and talented kyogle high school remote education northern nsw selective schools nsw

