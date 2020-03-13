Insane $250 business class bargain

There's never been a better time to book a holiday within Australia.

The bushfires had a huge economic impact on parts of our community, and by travelling locally we can help get our fellow Aussies back on their feet.

The novel coronavirus has also made international travel a somewhat less attractive proposition.

Need further encouragement to go on a domestic jaunt? Virgin Australia just dropped a flight sale that includes economy airfares Australia-wide from as low as $79.

Virgin Australia has just delivered some good news for bargain hunters.

But wait, there's more.

They're also offering business class fares from as little as $250.

This is great news for anyone who has always wanted to fly in the pointy end of the plane, but hasn't had the moula for a splurge.

The Virgin Australia sale comes a day after Qantas dropped its one-week domestic sale with one-way flights from Sydney to Melbourne from $109, Melbourne to Adelaide from $109, Sydney to Ballina (Byron Bay) from $119 and Perth to Melbourne from $199.

Business class seats for a fraction of the usual price? Sure, why not.

The travel period for the Virgin Australia sale is from March 2020 - December 2020 (route dependent).

A select number of airfares include travel periods within the Easter school holidays.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said "our great value domestic airfares are not only helping travellers fly to their next Australian holiday destination, but they're helping support the local tourism industry in the wake of the recent natural disasters.

This sale means business.

"With the April school holidays fast approaching Virgin Australia is encouraging everyone to consider travelling within Australia this Easter."

The sale runs until midnight March 23, 2020.