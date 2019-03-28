Inquiry into the drug ice calls for submissions

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to lodge submissions to the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into the drug 'Ice', which started proceedings today.

In his opening remarks, Commissioner Professor Dan Howard SC outlined the scope and conduct of the Inquiry, which will look into the nature, prevalence and impact of ice and other illicit amphetamine stimulants (ATS), including MDMA, in the community.

"This Special Commission of Inquiry will examine the effectiveness of current responses to ice and will consider options for improvement and reform," Professor Howard said.

"It will look at a wide range of issues and strategies to address the problem of ice and other illicit ATS, including law reform, harm-minimisation initiatives, drug service enhancement and vulnerable populations.

"Importantly, the Commission will hear from people with lived experience of ice and ATS use as well as their families to understand the full impact these drugs can have on individuals and the wider community.

"It is also important that we hear from members of the public with their views on this important issue, and I encourage those interested to lodge a submission with the Inquiry."

In February, the scope of the inquiry was extended to cover other illicit amphetamine type stimulants in addition to ice, such as MDMA, and the Commissioner was granted enhanced powers to obtain evidence.

The Special Commission of Inquiry will hold hearings between April and August this year in Sydney and in five regional areas of NSW as part of the Inquiry where ice has had a particularly harmful effect.

These include Lismore, Dubbo, Nowra, East Maitland and Broken Hill.

The Commissioner, released four Issues Papers on key concerns relating to the use, prevalence and impact of ice and other illicit ATS on March 26.

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth kaarsten

They also examine the effectiveness of current policy and legal responses to harm caused by these drugs that will be investigated by the Inquiry.

The Commissioner invites people and organisations to make submissions in response to questions raised in the Issues Papers, or to share information, experiences or views relevant to the Inquiry generally.

Submissions are open until Tuesday May 7, 2019. For more information, to access the Issues Papers and to view the first directions hearing of the Commission this Thursday via webcast.

The commission will hand down its findings by the end of the year.