Inquiry into anti-vaxxer group moves forward

A CONTROVERSIAL anti-vaxxer group based in northern NSW has less than a month to produce records about their fundraising activity to a State Government inquiry.

NSW Fair Trading spokeswoman said the Australian Vaccination-Sceptics Network has until May 15 to comply and send through their documentation.

The inquiry into the fundraising activities of the AVSN, which has had it's charitable status previously revoked, was announced on Monday by State Minister Better Regulation Matt Kean after complaints about AVSN's fundraising practices.

"There has been sufficient concern about AVSN's potential breaches of the Act to warrant a thorough look at the group's fundraising activity," Mr Kean said.

"I make no apologies for taking whatever action is necessary to ensure this group - and any other brought to my attention - complies with the Act."

Last year, the group reported it raised $160,000 to lodge a High Court challenge against the Federal Government's No Jab No Play compulsory vaccination laws.

AVSN president, Tasha David told members in September that the funds raised are "less than half of the funds that will be necessary to even get into court" and encouraged members to give to the appeal.

The court challenge has since been abandoned and now questions have been raised about allocation of the remaining funds.

In a Facebook post in October, Ms David clarified to members that the money was strictly for legal battles after speculation the funds were used for Ms David and anti-vaxxer, Meryl Dorey to travel to the US for a conference.

"Every cent of the legal fund is accounted for and only used for legal challenge matters, nothing else," Ms David wrote.

"(The trip) has been paid for partly by the AVN funds and not the legal fund."

Ms David was contacted for comment by the Northern Star.