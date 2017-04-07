Inquiries continue in cash and drug haul

A NUMBER of properties in the Tweed Head area were searched by police yesterday.

About 4.20pm officers attached to Tweed Heads Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a home at Oakland Drive, Banora Point, following ongoing investigations into the supply of druges in the area.

During the search officers located:

2 kg cannabis

Over 35grams of cocaine

Steroids and prescribed restricted substances,

Prohibited weapons and

Cash.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with possessing prohibited drug x 5, supplying prohibited drug x 2, supplying cannabis, possessing a prohibited weapon and dealing in proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday 2 May 2017.

Shortly after, police executed a search warrant at two properties on Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah.

During the search police allegedly located cocaine, cannabis and cash.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was released pending further investigation.

Inquiries continue.