Inquiries continue in cash and drug haul

7th Apr 2017 3:48 PM
Police found a stash of illicit items in a Tweed Heads property.
Police found a stash of illicit items in a Tweed Heads property. Contributed

A NUMBER of properties in the Tweed Head area were searched by police yesterday.

About 4.20pm officers attached to Tweed Heads Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a home at Oakland Drive, Banora Point, following ongoing investigations into the supply of druges in the area.

During the search officers located:

  • 2 kg cannabis
  • Over 35grams of cocaine
  • Steroids and prescribed restricted substances,
  • Prohibited weapons and
  • Cash.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with possessing prohibited drug x 5, supplying prohibited drug x 2, supplying cannabis, possessing a prohibited weapon and dealing in proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday 2 May 2017.

Shortly after, police executed a search warrant at two properties on Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah.

During the search police allegedly located cocaine, cannabis and cash.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was released pending further investigation.

Inquiries continue.

Topics:  cannabis cocaine northern rivers crime tweed heads

