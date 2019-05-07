Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Water Police search the Tweed River at Tumbulgum after a 3 person fatal car accident on Monday the 3rd April 2017.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Tweed Water Police search the Tweed River at Tumbulgum after a 3 person fatal car accident on Monday the 3rd April 2017.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK
News

INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

Aisling Brennan
by
7th May 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WITNESS who saw a van carrying a mother and her three children plunge into the Tweed River days after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie flooding disaster in 2017 has told the court she believed the road was open.

An inquest into whether Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum was open or closed the day Stephanie King, 43, and her two children, Ella-Jane, 11, and Jacob, seven, drowned when their car left the road.

Ms King's second daughter Chloe-May was also in the car at the time of the accident but escaped the sinking vehicle and ran for help.

Tweed Heads resident Suzette Wheatley was parked along Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum, when she saw the white van go into the river directly opposite from where she was sitting in her car.

The court heard Ms Wheatley immediately called Triple 000 before driving over to Dulguigan Rd to offer her assistance.

When asked about the conditions of Dulguigan Rd at the time, Ms Wheatley recalled how her car had become bogged in the mud on the side of the road.

"It was like nothing I've seen before. It wasn't like normal mud. It was very thick,” Ms Wheatley said.

"It was almost like tar. The wheels were so coated in mud. There were no tread marks because they were so coated.”

Representing Tweed Shire Council during the inquest, barrister Jason Downing asked Ms Wheatley whether the mud on the road was a problem while driving.

Ms Wheatley explained there was more mud on the side of the road but she was able to drive along Dulguigan Rd easily because her car was in good condition.

"There was mud on the whole road, and the middle of the road because there were cars going on the road,” Ms Wheatley said.

"It was brand new tires, in four-wheel-drive. I wouldn't have driven on that road if I didn't feel safe.”

A coroner's report is expected to be handed down on Friday in Murwillumbah Court, following the three day inquest.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    premium_icon Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    Crime POLICE have chased a driver through several Northern Rivers villages after he refused to stop for a random breath test.

    How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    premium_icon How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    Crime Lawyer warns consumption is penalised despite ability to drive

    Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    News A man who has spent years helping others now needs your help

    Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    premium_icon Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

    Health Nurses attempt to close beds at hospital over staffing issues

    • 7th May 2019 12:00 PM