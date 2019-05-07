INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

Tweed Water Police search the Tweed River at Tumbulgum after a 3 person fatal car accident on Monday the 3rd April 2017.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

A WITNESS who saw a van carrying a mother and her three children plunge into the Tweed River days after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie flooding disaster in 2017 has told the court she believed the road was open.

An inquest into whether Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum was open or closed the day Stephanie King, 43, and her two children, Ella-Jane, 11, and Jacob, seven, drowned when their car left the road.

Ms King's second daughter Chloe-May was also in the car at the time of the accident but escaped the sinking vehicle and ran for help.

Tweed Heads resident Suzette Wheatley was parked along Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum, when she saw the white van go into the river directly opposite from where she was sitting in her car.

The court heard Ms Wheatley immediately called Triple 000 before driving over to Dulguigan Rd to offer her assistance.

When asked about the conditions of Dulguigan Rd at the time, Ms Wheatley recalled how her car had become bogged in the mud on the side of the road.

"It was like nothing I've seen before. It wasn't like normal mud. It was very thick,” Ms Wheatley said.

"It was almost like tar. The wheels were so coated in mud. There were no tread marks because they were so coated.”

Representing Tweed Shire Council during the inquest, barrister Jason Downing asked Ms Wheatley whether the mud on the road was a problem while driving.

Ms Wheatley explained there was more mud on the side of the road but she was able to drive along Dulguigan Rd easily because her car was in good condition.

"There was mud on the whole road, and the middle of the road because there were cars going on the road,” Ms Wheatley said.

"It was brand new tires, in four-wheel-drive. I wouldn't have driven on that road if I didn't feel safe.”

A coroner's report is expected to be handed down on Friday in Murwillumbah Court, following the three day inquest.