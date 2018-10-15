Menu
Justine Wilkinson says her daughter Caitlin after services available to her were stripped away.
Justine Wilkinson says her daughter Caitlin after services available to her were stripped away.
Inquest probing teens’ deaths after Barrett Centre closure

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Oct 2018 11:33 AM
THE mother of one of three Brisbane teenagers who died after the State Government closed a crucial mental health facility for adolescents says the closure was "immoral and unjustified and had disastrous consequences".

A coronial inquest will begin in Brisbane today into the loss of three teens who died after the 2014 closure of the Barrett Centre, the state's only long-term youth residential mental health facility.

Mum Justine Wilkinson lost her "intelligent and gorgeous" 18-year-old daughter Caitlin Wilkinson Whiticker to suicide after the centre she had lived in for three years closed.

"The clinicians, the people working there started to leave because they knew the centre was going to close," Ms Wilkinson said.

"So Caitlin gradually like all the other kids essentially had all these services stripped from her and she was no longer getting the support she needed to help her in her path to recovery. Her illness just got worse."

Months after the closure, Caitlin and two other teens who had lived there committed suicide.

Shine Lawyers solicitor Tiffany Marsh is representing the parents of the three children at the inquest and said she hoped the inquest could provide some closure.

"From our perspective the biggest thing is making sure Justine and the other mum's get the answers to their questions," she said.

