Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.
Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.
News

Inquest into mysterious death of woman found in river begins

Aisling Brennan
16th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW Coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of Carley Metcalfe, who was found in the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby in 2017, begins today.

It’s been two years since the 40-year-old mother of two was found dead, and the cause of her death remains unsolved.

Ms Metcalfe’s body was discovered in the river near Mullumbimby on November 29, 2017, three weeks after she was reported missing by her concerned parents.

She was last seen on November 3 in Lismore, one day before her belongings were discovered scattered over the Mullumbimby railway platform on November 4.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the officer in charge, Scott Noland, on 02 6681 8649.

ballina local court brunswick river mullumbimby crime mysterious death nsw coroner’s court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We are heartbroken': Fate of Bluesfest decided

        premium_icon 'We are heartbroken': Fate of Bluesfest decided

        Music ORGANISERS make call on Easter event as coronavirus crisis ramps up.

        UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        News "Anyone who is considered at risk... will be notified directly"

        Alleged armed robber granted bail

        premium_icon Alleged armed robber granted bail

        Crime Man allegedly robbed service station armed with replica pistol

        NRMA: Northern Rivers fuel prices should be lower

        premium_icon NRMA: Northern Rivers fuel prices should be lower

        News Oil prices are plummeting, so are we being ripped off at the bowser?