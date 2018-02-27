Inquest into mother's death at Lismore Base Hospital

Michaela Perrin, aged 26, died on 22 October 2014 at Lismore Base Hospital following a caesarean section six days earlier, for the birth of her child Brittney Porter. An autopsy report identified the cause of Michaelas death as sepsis arising from a wound infection following her caesarean section.

TODAY, the findings of a Coronial Inquest into Michaela Perrin's death at Lismore Base Hospital in 2014 will be handed down at the State Coroner's Court in Sydney.

The 26-year-old died due to a sepsis infection.

She had been discharged from the hospital on October 19, three days after giving birth to her third child, Brittany, via caesarean section.

She returned the next day with symptoms of fever and high blood pressure, when she was diagnosed with wound pain and sent home with a painkiller prescription.

Despite returning to hospital again the next morning, her condition rapidly worsened and she tragically died a day later in her hospital bed.