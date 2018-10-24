Coroner calls for change after boy’s death

A CORONER overseeing the inquest into the death of a 12-year-old boy who died in theatre at the former Lady Cilento Children's Hospital has criticised a senior doctor for his "dismissive attitude" about compliance documents.

Coroner Ainslie Kirkengaard oversaw the inquest into the November 2015 death of Joshua Statis, known as Joshie, who died weeks after undergoing a complex open heart surgery for complications of a congenital heart condition.

After his death, Joshie's family expressed concerns about his clinical management at the children's hospital, now renamed the Queensland Children's Hospital.

But the coroner in her findings said while she found some of the staff involved in his treatment "collectively underestimated the seriousness" of a bleed Joshie developed after surgery, she did not think the boy's death would have been avoided had they acted otherwise.

Joshua Statis died weeks after undergoing a complex open heart surgery for complications of a congenital heart condition.

"The clinicians involved in Joshie's care during the early hours of 16 November 2015 were confronted with a rapidly evolving clinical situation not known to have been reported previously in the clinical literature," Ms Kirkengaard said.

"It was an extraordinarily rare and unheralded complication that unfolded over a two hours period in the early hours of a Sunday night."

In her findings, the coroner raised comments made by a doctor who told the inquest documentation of wound descriptions by hospital staff were not always accurate because different people seeing the wound would describe it differently so it was subjective.

"While I'm satisfied the lack of documentation by the cardiac surgical team did not compromise Joshie's care, the somewhat dismissive attitude expressed by the director of Queensland's only paediatric cardiac surgical service to clinical documentation as a compliance exercise and aide for retrospective chart review is disappointing," the coroner said.

"I reiterate counsel assisting's submission that the cardiac surgical team should be documenting clinical information and management of a patient specific to their speciality and scope of involvement in the patient's care, particularly in relation to wound management as a meaningful part of the overall communication between teams in a shared care model."

The coroner recommended a number of changes at the hospital including the development of a wound inspection guideline to ensure consistency in documentation and a review of the cardiac surgery theatre team call-in process.