Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Inquest into death at notorious swimming hole

Several swimmers have been injured in recent years at the Island Quarry, Byron Bay.
Several swimmers have been injured in recent years at the Island Quarry, Byron Bay. Patrick Gorbunovs

AN INQUEST into the death of a 20-year-old man at a notorious Byron Shire swimming hole has started this week on the North Coast.

Magistrate O'Sullivan will preside over the proceeding at the Coroners Court in Byron Bay courthouse to determine how Brendan Michael Vickery died at Island Quarry three years ago.

Mr Vickery, of Victoria, had been jumping off the quarry cliff into the swimming hole at Ewingsdale with friends before he was reported missing in the early afternoon of Sunday February 23, 2014.

Then Tweed Byron police Inspector Jim Cain told The Northern Star at the time of the incident that the 20-year-old told his friends he was feeling too weak to swim to the clearing and would try to make his way around the edges of the quarry by clinging to the rocky wall.

"The other friends swam across the water and were sitting on the bank for a while before they realised he hadn't surfaced,” Inspector Cain said.

"The last they saw of him, he was making his way along the rocks.”

Police divers found his body a day later about 5pm on Monday, February 24.

For years, the Island Quarry Reserve Trust has warned backpackers and locals to avoid swimming at the eight-acre regenerated quarry site.

The spot has been a point of contention in the community with several swimmers injuring while attempting to jump from the quarry cliff face in recent years.

In 2012, a Central Coast boy was pulled from the water after being knocked unconscious from the impact of the jump.

Topics:  byron shire cliff jumping inquest island quarry northern rivers courts swimming

Lismore Northern Star
EVICTED: Small businesses told to find new homes

EVICTED: Small businesses told to find new homes

"I DO really feel like we've been literally thrown out of our little nest, they haven't been nurturing at all with this decision.”

Furore over fig tree: Residents explain why it must go

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down.

"We have felt the stress of this issue for some years”

New track will give mountain bikers an adrenaline rush

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club members James Flockton, Cameron Johnston, Sheryn da-Re, and Sue Woolley with MP Kevin Page at the site of the new parking for the local trails near Alstonville.

New track fun for riders at all stages

REVEALED: The photos you voted to be in our calendar

Georgia, 14, and Lily, 17, Folpp are both scholarship winners for the prestigious dance school Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne.

The Northern Star calender has been finalised, thanks to your help

Local Partners