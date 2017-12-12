Inquest into death at notorious swimming hole

Several swimmers have been injured in recent years at the Island Quarry, Byron Bay.

AN INQUEST into the death of a 20-year-old man at a notorious Byron Shire swimming hole has started this week on the North Coast.

Magistrate O'Sullivan will preside over the proceeding at the Coroners Court in Byron Bay courthouse to determine how Brendan Michael Vickery died at Island Quarry three years ago.

Mr Vickery, of Victoria, had been jumping off the quarry cliff into the swimming hole at Ewingsdale with friends before he was reported missing in the early afternoon of Sunday February 23, 2014.

Then Tweed Byron police Inspector Jim Cain told The Northern Star at the time of the incident that the 20-year-old told his friends he was feeling too weak to swim to the clearing and would try to make his way around the edges of the quarry by clinging to the rocky wall.

"The other friends swam across the water and were sitting on the bank for a while before they realised he hadn't surfaced,” Inspector Cain said.

"The last they saw of him, he was making his way along the rocks.”

Police divers found his body a day later about 5pm on Monday, February 24.

For years, the Island Quarry Reserve Trust has warned backpackers and locals to avoid swimming at the eight-acre regenerated quarry site.

The spot has been a point of contention in the community with several swimmers injuring while attempting to jump from the quarry cliff face in recent years.

In 2012, a Central Coast boy was pulled from the water after being knocked unconscious from the impact of the jump.