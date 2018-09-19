Menu
Darrell Simon (File pic from 2005).Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Inquest hears neighbour found cycling pants

18th Sep 2018 5:41 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2018 2:39 AM
A NEIGHBOUR of Darrell Simon's told an inquest into his death yesterday he saw a pair of cycling pants on the 46-year-old's property not long after he vanished.

Mr Simon was last seen by his partner before going on a bike ride in the Lockyer Valley in 2014.

His bike was found in a dam on a property he previously owned three months before his remains were located near a tree.

A coronial inquest is this week examining how Mr Simon died.

Ian Grant, who owned a neighbouring property, told the inquest he saw the item of clothing when wandering onto Mr Simon's land in the wake of his disappearance.

"Because he went missing on the bike and the bike shorts were there," he said.

"That just stood out to me, they were just an old green pair of pants on the ground.

"They were just green, elastic material that you see cyclists wearing."

Mr Grant told the Simon's family lawyer Peter Boyce he never reported the find to police, but called Darrell's father Laurie about it.

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner John Lock continues today, where Laurie Simon is expected to give evidence.
 

