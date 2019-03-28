Inquest hears crewmen's final moments

30-year-old Adam Hoffman was one of the men who died on board the FV Dianne.

TWO men aboard the sinking Dianne shared a small pocket of oxygen for hours before the vessel became fully submerged, a court has been told.

Skipper Ben Leahy and crewman Adam Hoffman were trapped in the cabin accommodation room of the Dianne when the dive boat sank to the depths of the sea off Seventeen Seventy on October 16, 2017.

Police Senior Constable James Hall gave evidence at the joint inquest in Gladstone on Wednesday.

He was the first diver to search the sunken vessel.

Constable Hall found the body of Mr Hoffman.

The body of Mr Leahy was found shortly after.

Constable Hall told the court on gaining access to the cabin accommodation room he noticed an air pocket in the room.

The court was told it was likely Mr Hoffman and Mr Leahy shared the air pocket, before they both lost consciousness and drowned.

Sole survivor of the capsize Ruben McDornan gave evidence earlier during the inquest and said he heard sounds coming from inside the vessel for more than two hours before it fully submerged about 11pm.

Constable Hall said he was able to fit his head and shoulders in the air pocket.

"Take a room, turn it upside down, fill it with water, take away any visibility with items being tossed everywhere, that's what it would have been like," he said.