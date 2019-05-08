INQUEST: 'Gaps' in road closures information before deaths

Stephanie King and her children, Ella-Jane, Chloe, and Jacob Kabealo were travelling in a car that skidded into the Tweed River in 2017. An inquest into the deaths of Stephanie and two of her children, Ella-Jane and Jacob, has begun.

A COURT has heard how the gaps in the dissemination of information of potential road closures during the 2017 flooding disaster could have had hindered public knowledge about whether the road where a mother and her three children skidded off into Tweed River was open or closed.

During day three of the inquest into the deaths of Stephanie King, 43, and two of her three children, Ella-Jane, 11 and Jacob, seven, who drowned when their car left Dulguigan Rd, North Tumbulgum, days after the ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie flooding disaster, two witnesses gave evidence into how information about road closures was circulated amongst relevant agencies.

As owners of Dulguigan Rd, Tweed Shire Council's manager of roads and stormwater, Danny Rose, told the court he was responsible during the flooding event to update the council website on certain local road closures.

Mr Rose said he was reliant on information provided from his field officers, SES and police and also online websites such as Live Traffic and My Roads, which alerts people to varying road closures.

Referring to a council program called the flood spotters program, which sees residents contacting council with any roads flooded they see, Counsel Assisting Dr Peggy Dwyer asked Mr Rose whether the program was in effect during the time of the floods.

Mr Rose said while the program was active, he did not proactively use it as an instrument to find out whether roads were flooded.

He also added that council did not receive any calls from anyone listed on the program, especially near Dulguigan Rd.

"It would have been great if we'd got calls from those people,” Mr Rose said.

