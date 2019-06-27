Innovative truck braking system will save dollars

MP Kevin Hogan with HRDS Technologies co-owner Trevor Dunn where the company will test its revolutionary device that reduces greenhouse gases produced by heavy vehicles.

MP Kevin Hogan with HRDS Technologies co-owner Trevor Dunn where the company will test its revolutionary device that reduces greenhouse gases produced by heavy vehicles. Marc Stapelberg

A GOONELLEBAH based business is gearing up to take on the trucking industry with an innovative product designed to reduce carbon emissions and petrol consumption.

HRDS Technology has designed a product, called Regenodrive, that cuts Greenhouse Gas emissions produced by heavy vehicles and is expected to reduce petrol use by up to 30 per cent.

"When a truck is slowing down, especially in urban areas, most of the energy in doing that and getting it up to a speed, is lost,” HRDS spokesperson Trevor Dunn said.

"What our device does is capture the kinetic energy, stores it in hydrologic accumulators and then uses it when the truck is starting off to go up to its original speed again.

"All the energy you originally use to start the truck and get it up to a speed is reproduced and stored to be used again.”

The federal government has awarded HRDS Technology a $200,000 grant to assist in bringing the product to market, by funding the required work with the University of Technology Sydney to verify the device.

"What they need to get it into commercial production is independent testing to prove that it works under real life conditions,” Page Mp Kevin Hogan said.

"Once that is done, the belief is that this technology will get real orders.”

The product, which could be on the market by 2020 if the verification process is approved by UTS, is already gaining a lot of interest in the UK, with at least 20 orders already in disccussions with the company.