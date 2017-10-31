Innovative fishway leads the way

Kyogle fishway has won its second environmental award in the last month.

Kyogle fishway has won its second environmental award in the last month.

KYOGLE Council's innovative Fishway Project has won its second environmental award in a month.

The fishway recently won the Habitat and Wildlife Guardianship Award as part of the Keep NSW Beautiful Blue Star Sustainability Awards, on Saturday October 21.

Blue Star Sustainability Award Matt Sorenson Kyogle Council.

Previously it was awarded a Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Award.

The fishway cost Kyogle Council $1.37 million and was designed to reduce the 1.8 metre straight drop of the old weir to 24 x 100mm lifts over 48 metres moving down stream.

It has opened up 300km of upstream waterways to fish like the Australian Bass, and the endangered Eastern Freshwater Cod.

The old Kyogle weir

Construction of the Kyogle Fishway.

Kyogle Mayor, Danielle Mulholland said this latest award highlighted the environmental importance of the fishway to the aquatic life of the Richmond River and was testament to the hard work and outstanding effort that went into the project.

"Kyogle Council partnered with DPI Fisheries, NSW Public Works, Restart NSW, the NSW Environmental Trust and the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust to deliver this project,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It is a brilliant example of cross government cooperation. Alone we do great work, but in partnership with other government agencies we can excel. Being a small council, we need to be creative in the way we deliver outcomes.”

As part of the fishway's innovative design, pre-fabricated v-shaped concrete baffles were installed into the bed of the river to create the graduated 48 metre climb to the weir.

It allows native fish to cross the weir to spawn, feed and seek refuge in the upper reaches of the Richmond River.

The innovative design allowed the fishway to be constructed in challenging conditions at half the cost of traditional technical fishways.

The concrete baffles for the fishway were pre-fabricated by Kyogle Council's bridge and concrete crew and installed by Woodenbong-based contractor MJ Smith Ground Preparation.