News

Innovative fishway leads the way

Kyogle fishway has won its second environmental award in the last month.
Kyogle fishway has won its second environmental award in the last month.
Samantha Poate
by

KYOGLE Council's innovative Fishway Project has won its second environmental award in a month.

The fishway recently won the Habitat and Wildlife Guardianship Award as part of the Keep NSW Beautiful Blue Star Sustainability Awards, on Saturday October 21.

Blue Star Sustainability Award Matt Sorenson Kyogle Council.
Blue Star Sustainability Award Matt Sorenson Kyogle Council.

Previously it was awarded a Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Award.

The fishway cost Kyogle Council $1.37 million and was designed to reduce the 1.8 metre straight drop of the old weir to 24 x 100mm lifts over 48 metres moving down stream.

It has opened up 300km of upstream waterways to fish like the Australian Bass, and the endangered Eastern Freshwater Cod.

The old Kyogle weir
The old Kyogle weir

Construction of the Kyogle Fishway.
Construction of the Kyogle Fishway.

Kyogle Mayor, Danielle Mulholland said this latest award highlighted the environmental importance of the fishway to the aquatic life of the Richmond River and was testament to the hard work and outstanding effort that went into the project.

"Kyogle Council partnered with DPI Fisheries, NSW Public Works, Restart NSW, the NSW Environmental Trust and the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust to deliver this project,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It is a brilliant example of cross government cooperation. Alone we do great work, but in partnership with other government agencies we can excel. Being a small council, we need to be creative in the way we deliver outcomes.”

As part of the fishway's innovative design, pre-fabricated v-shaped concrete baffles were installed into the bed of the river to create the graduated 48 metre climb to the weir.

It allows native fish to cross the weir to spawn, feed and seek refuge in the upper reaches of the Richmond River.

The innovative design allowed the fishway to be constructed in challenging conditions at half the cost of traditional technical fishways.

The concrete baffles for the fishway were pre-fabricated by Kyogle Council's bridge and concrete crew and installed by Woodenbong-based contractor MJ Smith Ground Preparation.

Topics:  keep nsw beautiful blue star sustainability award kyogle council kyogle fishway northern rivers environment

Lismore Northern Star
'Inadequate response to tragic death': Opposition

'Inadequate response to tragic death': Opposition

THE final public hearing in the health care inquiry - which was extended after the death of a Lismore mum - will commence in Sydney this morning.

Older women 'ashamed' to ask for help until it's too late

A PLACE OF THEIR OWN: A recent Southern Cross university study found senior woman on the Northern Rivers wanted to be able to keep a pet or have a garden no matter where they lived.

Women's roles in last century left them "economically disadvantaged”

Nimbin cannabis campaigner to fight for bail

Peter Till, pictured in 2010, will face court on Thursday for a bail application hearing.

Defence told to present medical records at bail application

How you can get cheap food with new app

Y Waste is an app tackling the waste problem in the hospitality industry.

Two local cafes have signed up reduce waste

Local Partners