Innovation reduces critical errors in emergency departments

Dr Dean Robertson and Dr Charlotte Hall accept the award on behalf of the Emergency Protocols project team as overall winner at the 2018 NNSWLHD Quality Awards from NNSWLHD board member Carolyn Byrne.

A PROJECT which was set to revolutionise emergency departments across NSW has taken out an industry award.

The overall award at the 2018 Northern NSW local Health District Quality Awards, held at Tweed Heads on June 15, was presented to the Emergency Protocols project.

The project was led by Maclean District Hospital's Dr Dean Robertson and Lismore Base Hospital Emergency physician, Dr Charlotte Hall, along with Dr Sabrina Pit, Dr Margaret Rolfe, Sharene Pascoe, Dr Megan Passey, Dr John Mackenzie and Dr Lindsay Murray.

Through collaborative work by local health practitioners and researchers from the University Centre for Rural Health, Lismore, the project team developed and tested a set of quick reference manuals for use in emergency departments modelled on those used in the aviation industry.

Through controlled trials with 21 teams of doctors and nurses across 84 crisis scenarios, the team found that using the emergency protocol manuals led to a 54 per cent reduction in critical errors in the emergency setting.

Chief Executive of NNSWLHD Wayne Jones , said: "The outstanding results in the trials of the Emergency Protocols were very promising, and we've already started using them in our EDs across the district,"

"When patients are in a life-threatening situation, anything we can do to reduce the chance of error is going to improve the outcome for that patient.

"Congratulations to the whole team for putting together such a fantastic project."

The annual awards showed health innovation was thriving in Northern NSW, and provided an opportunity to celebrate local initiatives and ingenuity right across the health spectrum, all with the aim of improving patient outcomes, staff health and wellbeing, and efficiencies in the health system.

Among the finalists and category winners were projects which helped patients with kidney disease reduce their risk of heart failure, collaborations with primary schools to make school canteens healthier, and small changes making a big difference to people living in residential aged care.

"It's so exciting to see our staff develop home-grown initiatives to improve the care we provide to patients," Mr Jones said.

"Innovation can come from anywhere, and our people here in Northern NSW are developing solutions which may well end up being adopted far beyond our region."