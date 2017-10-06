Inner Wheel conference to roll into Lismore

CIRCLE OF FRIENDSHIP: Lismore's Inner Wheel branch are hosting the 49th Australian Inner Wheel Conference October 11-15., L-R Margaret Knight, Lyn Chittick, Janine Zambelli, Jean Ward, Merle, Julie Crandon, Carol Wheatley, Margaret Frith and Joanne Cooper look forward to welcoming delegates.

WHEN the 49th annual Inner Wheel Australia Conference opens in Lismore next week, nearly 400 women, their partners and family will give the city an economic boost.

Conference coordinator, Joanne Cooper said she hopes the hundreds of visitors from around the country as well as New Zealand will enjoy the goods and services offered by city's cafes, boutiques, shops and other business

Ms Cooper said Inner Wheel is one of the largest women's organisations in the world and was founded in the UK in 1924, with the Lismore branch being formed in 1984.

"Inner Wheel is now in 103 countries the conference will be held in Lismore between 11 and 15 October,” she said.

"As well the Inner Wheel Australia executive, including President Karen Winters and International Inner Wheel President Dr Kapila Gupta and Inner Wheel New Zealand President Christina King will be here too.”

Ms Cooper said attendees will begin arriving on Wednesday and will be able to experience some of gorgeous attractions of the region..

"At 3pm on Wednesday IIW president Kapila and IWA president Karen will be planting Inner Wheel Friendship roses in the rose garden at the transit centre,” she said.

"On Thursday many attendees will be on tours of the local area including visiting Byron Bay with lunch at Ballina; Zentvelds coffee and lunch at Bangalow; Summerland House Farm and Nimbin and tour the recycle centre.”

Ms Cooper said on Thursday evening is the Welcome dinner at the Lismore Workers Club from 6.30pm and the official opening ceremony on Friday in the auditorium at the Lismore Workers Club.

"Guest speakers at this event will be Clyde Campbell from the Shake it up Foundation and Associate Professor Michael Doran Group Leader Stem Cell Therapies Laboratory, IHBI, QUT,” she said.

" The Inner Wheel Australia National Project is Cord Blood Research and while. Inner Wheel is not a fund raising organisation, over the last 10 years or so we have raised over $2.5 million and issued 42 competitive grants to researchers and Ass Prof Doran has been recipient of these grants.”

Ms Cooper said guests on Friday evening the Gala Dinner include Kevin Hogan Federal Member for Page and some cord blood grants to be issued.

"On Saturday the business session will be held at Whitebrook Theatre, Southern Cross University and Major Susana Fernandez will be the guest speaker,” she said.

"There are around 100 men registered to attend the conference and on Saturday 50 of these will depart on tours, one to the Wilson Robotic dairy at Kyogle and the other to the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Museum and the Ballina Naval Museum.”

On Saturday evening the Friendship dinner will held and everyone will come together to celebrate.

"It's going to be a fantastic conference,” Ms Cooper said.

"We are thrilled to bring so many people to Lismore and the region and hope it helps all the people whose businesses were affected by the flood.”