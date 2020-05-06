Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Crime

Inmate found dead in prison laundry

by Thomas Chamberlin
6th May 2020 8:50 PM

A PRISONER has today died at Woodford jail - his body found in a laundry - with police investigating the circumstances.

The man, 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."

Originally published as Inmate found dead in prison laundry

police prison death woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        premium_icon Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        News THE Evans Head community is rallying to support each other during a “horrible” time.

        ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        premium_icon ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        Sport NRRRL rallies around club after fire rips through their building

        PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        News Police divers have been called in to search the marina.

        Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        premium_icon Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        Environment A bird killing 'toxic event' only seems to be 'only getting worse'