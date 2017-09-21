Menu
Inland Rail Delivery Manager (North) Rob McNamara and Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Jo Sheppard.
Inland Rail Delivery Manager (North) Rob McNamara and Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Jo Sheppard. Contributed
Inland Rail HQ signs up to new Toowoomba office

7th Sep 2018
INLAND Rail is expanding its presence in the region with the Australian Rail Track Corporation signing a new office lease in Margaret St.

Toowoomba is a key location on the Inland Rail route and ARTC is set to expand its local operation to have space for up to 25 people in the new office.

With three locals hired in the past two months and more roles in the recruitment phase, Inland Rail delivery manager (north) Rob McNamara said the project was developing its capability in the region.

"We have technical people out in the field working on hydrology, flora and fauna and geo-technical studies and as the project ramps up our regional presence is going to continue to need to expand further," Mr McNamara said.

ARTC has created a business development manager role to be based in Toowoomba which will focus on helping producers on the Darling Downs and Northern NSW get their goods on to the existing interstate rail network.

Mr McNamara said Queensland would benefit most with the gross state product modelled at $7.3billion during construction and the first 50 years of operation.

About 2300 new jobs are expected during construction.

"Inland Rail is committed to using local suppliers and labour where possible," he said.

Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Jo Sheppard said Inland Rail would deliver substantial direct and indirect benefits to business and industry over the short, medium and long term.

"It is a nation-building project and our region stands to benefit significantly," Ms Sheppard said.

"Not only will there be opportunities for local businesses to participate in delivering packets of work associated with the build, there will also be a positive flow on effect for small to medium enterprises from motels, retailers, cafes and restaurants through to a range of service providers."

