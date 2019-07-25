Injury scare to star quick clouds Aussie plans

FAST bowler Mitchell Starc pulled up a sore in the middle of the Australia's intra-squad practice match, compounding concerns about the demands of five Ashes Tests in a quick succession on the back of a World Cup campaign.

The left-arm quick did not take the field for the last innings of the match in Southampton, leaving Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to open the bowling, but the team is confident that he will be not miss any cricket and will bowl on day three.

Australia looks set to name a squad of 17 on Friday night Australian time with selectors conducting a final phone hook-up that morning.

They know they will need a pool of fast bowlers to get through the series. Starc, who was a standout in the World Cup, is a critical part of the Ashes plans.

He began to feel for his leg late on the first day's play, but batted in the afternoon on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old spent a lot of time in the medical room with the doctor after play but was moving freely when he emerged an hour later.

Mitchell Starc needed attention on a sore leg in Southampton.

He suffered similar soreness during a match in the World Cup but was able to push through the tournament.

The team is understood to be leaning toward a bowling line-up that will see him possibly alternate with James Pattinson, according to the conditions.

Starc bowled 92 overs in 10 matches in the World Cup and was the tournament's leading bowler with 27 wickets.

He played all five Tests in the 2015 Ashes taking 18 wickets at 30.

Pattinson bowled brilliantly in the two innings in Southampton, taking 4-35 from 23 overs in conditions that favoured the bowlers.

Pat Cummins is also in great form, knocking over Joe Burns first delivery in the second innings after taking 5-24 in the first.

Josh Hazlewood will be a lock for the Tests and Peter Siddle has made a bold bid for inclusion with his performance in Southampton, taking the wicket of Steve Smith (8) late on Wednesday drove home his case.

Batting has been no fun and few of the top order have coped with the conditions, but a half century to David Warner further confirmed his class after an impressive World Cup.

"It was great more for mentality to go out there and switch from white ball to red ball and you couldn't have asked for more exciting conditions," the opener said.

"You are not expecting a wicket to go up, down, sideways and swing. You had five different elements to deal with and I thought it was a great hit out for myself personally and a lot of the other guys as well.

"It just puts it in the back you mind that it's not going to be easy and you have to try and find a way to score. We spoke about that this morning, you have to credit the bowlers. They had four quicks and an all-rounder who bowls quick as well.

"You're trying to wear a couple of bowlers down and you always have fresh guys there.

"That's the luxury about these sort of games, that you can prepare under the hardest conditions and you won't get any practice better than this leading in to that first Test."