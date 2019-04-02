Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Ross is set to retire from the NRL. Picture: Getty Images
Nathan Ross is set to retire from the NRL. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Injury forces Knights cult hero to retire

2nd Apr 2019 2:27 PM

NEWCASTLE will announce popular winger Nathan Ross' retirement from the NRL in the coming days because of a groin injury.

Ross is set to be medically retired after failing to recover following off-season surgery, however it's expected that any announcement may take up to a week.

The club must receive clearance from the NRL before ticking off on the 30-year-old's decision to end a 60-game career.

Ross was famously told by former Knights coach Wayne Bennett he would never make it as a first-grader before making his debut as a 26-year-old in 2015.

He quit a $125,000-a-year job in the mines to take up a $25,000 part-time contract with the Knights and was forced to pour beers at his local pub to make ends meet.

Knights chief executive Philip Gardner praised Ross as a poster boy for perseverance and for the way he was embraced by the Newcastle community.

More Stories

nathan ross newcastle knights nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    premium_icon Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    Crime POLICE are expected to seek his extradition before the courts tomorrow.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:09 PM
    Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    premium_icon Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    News Neighbours woke to the crackling sound of fire

    Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    premium_icon Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    News The two men allegedly threatened residents with a firearm