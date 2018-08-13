Injury can't stop second cup win

CASINO CUP WINNERS: Two time winners Landmarks with trainer Scott Cumming. INSET: Cumming and Landmarks owner Phil Sheehan.

CASINO CUP WINNERS: Two time winners Landmarks with trainer Scott Cumming. INSET: Cumming and Landmarks owner Phil Sheehan. Jennifer Crawley

LANDMARKS set a landmark when he demolished his opposition to win the $27,000 Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup (1400m).

The Scott Cumming-trained six-year-old gelding son of New Approach won his second successive Casino Cup on his home track on Saturday and in doing so set a race record of 1 minute 23.32 seconds.

Landmarks jumped well for jockey Matthew Paget and led from about the 100m.

"It was a beautiful ride,” Cumming said yesterday.

"Rated him to perfection.”

Landmarks won the cup last year for Cumming then went to the Gold Coast where he badly cut his leg.

He had 28 weeks off to recover and the worry was always there for the trainer that he might not race again or regain his obvious ability.

In five starts back, Cumming has taken him along slowly.

A fourth in the Beef Week Cup at Casino showed he was nearing his best again then a last-start second in the Maclean Cup (1400m) at Grafton brought confidence he could win a second Casino Cup.

"After he cut his leg last year we took him along slowly,” Cumming said. "He's only just started to hit his straps.”

The cup win on Saturday was his third in four starts on his home track and his fifth in 19 career starts.

Cumming, 46, born and bred at Casino, has plenty of options for the gelding.

"We're not in a rush,” he said of finding a next start.

"We'll see how everything goes in the next week or so.

"We'll sit back and see what benchmark rating he gets and that will probably tell us whether we stay local or go to town with him.”

One option is the Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) on August 24.

"That could be a pretty strong race, though, with Matt Dunn training there,” Cumming said.

While Cumming celebrated Landmarks' second cup success, young apprentice Olivia Pickering rode a treble, winning on Sister Bertrille (Shane Everson), Jazzy Ruler (Terry McCarthy) and Ilia (Shane Everson).

She will also ride at Lismore tomorrow, partnering the Greg Howells-trained Teo Torriate in the sixth race.

Matt Dunn, who won the Highway Handicap in Sydney with Lifesaver, could have as many as six runners at Lismore while building up for a big day at the Murwillumbah Cup meeting.

Not only Lifesaver but Doomben placegetter Contralto could run.

Nominations for the Murwillumbah Cup meeting will close at 11am next Monday.

MORE ON CASINO CUP

DAY: PAGE 4

FULL RESULTS: PAGE 26